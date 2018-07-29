Boxing fundraiser for wounded Fresno officers brings together local law enforcement

Local law enforcement for all agencies came together to help support two officers who were shot at and injured while on the job.
A boxing fundraiser was held Saturday at Tower Theater for Fresno County Correctional officers Toamalama Scanlan and Juanita Davila. in 2016. The two remain on their road to recovery after they were shot at in 2016.
“Law enforcement is a brotherhood and sisterhood,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “When you think about what this fundraiser represents -- for Scanlan and Davila -- it’s a no brainer in terms of being here.”
