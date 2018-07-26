Madera County Sheriffs release lip-sync video. There’s dancing in a donut shop.

The Madera Country Sherrif’s Office joined in on the ‪#‎lipsyncchallenge‬ on Wednesday, releasing a dance-heavy video of deputies and staff “singing” along to Justin Timeberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“Ask and you shall receive,” the department wrote in a caption for the video, which is posted to its Facebook page. Earlier in the day the it teased the video with some behind the scenes footage of the filming with the appropriate hashtags: #lawenforcement #communitypolicing #lovewhatyoudo #spreadjoy.

While, the official video is not a shot-for-shot remake of Timberlake’s (there’s no deputies pushing shopping carts through a supermarket sadly), it is heavy on local landmarks (see if you can spot them all) and we do get deputies dancing at the donut shop.

This is not the first local law enforcement agency to get in on the challenge. Both the Tulare Police Department and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office posted videos earlier this month.

The police video featured the Kenny Loggin’s classic “Footloose” while the sheriff’s chose a medley of songs that included “Sound of da Police” by KRS-One, “Jump Around” by House of Pain and the Turtles classic “Happy Together.”

It makes sense if you watch the video.

Of course, these things only works if they get passed along and the Madera Couny Sheriff’s Office did its part, issuing the challenge to a few other agencies.

“We officially challenge Madera Police Department, Chowchilla Police Department and Madera County Probation to join in on the fun.”