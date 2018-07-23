2 power outages in Fresno-Clovis area

About 1,700 customers were without power early Monday in the Fresno and Clovis areas due to down power lines, Pacific Gas & Electric Company reported.
About 1,400 customers in an area bounded roughly by Clinton Avenue and Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue and First Street lost power about 4:30 a.m. By 7:20 a.m., power had been restored to all but 346 customers with full restoration expected by 11 a.m.
An area bounded by Barstow and Shaw avenues and Willow and Villa avenues was affected when a vehicle hit a pole at 4:18 a.m., PG&E said. Power to 221 customers was not expected to be restored until 5 p.m., PG&E said.
