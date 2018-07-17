Quick response by Reedley police, beach-goers helps save woman who nearly drowned

Reedley police say the quick response of two officers helped save the life of a 61-year-old woman who’d nearly drowned Monday while trying to rescue a male in the Reedley Beach area of the Kings River.
By the time responding officers Anthony Walker and Danial Ybarra arrived at the scene, beach-goers had already pulled the unidentified woman to shore.
But she was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to a department news release. Walker and Ybarra performed CPR on the woman until she began to breathe again.
She regained consciousness as an EMS was arriving at the scene, and was transported to Adventist Health Hospital in Reedley to be evaluated.
Not knowing how to swim, the woman had gone into the water to try to save the male, who she thought was a child, officers found out after talking to witnesses.
The male, described as a “young man” in the news release, was also pulled to shore by beach-goers. He did not sustain any injuries.
Authorities say the case is a reminder for visitors to be cautious while at Kings River, which has strong currents.
Comments