Log truck accident causes Highway 41 closure in Madera County

Part of Highway 41 was closed Friday morning after a solo crash involving a semi-truck, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. and the semi-truck was carrying a load of lumber.
No injuries were reported, but diesel fuel did spill out of the truck. Highway 41 has been closed down between Roads 200 and 208, CHP reported.
CalTrans and CHP are working together to redirect traffic to Roads 210 and 211.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
