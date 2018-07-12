Parlier police rescue child from locked car in 100-degree heat

A Parlier police officer rescued a child trapped in a locked car in 100 degree heat, the department said Thursday.
About 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, police went to the Bella Vista apartments to check on the welfare of a child after the child’s parents called for help.
The 1-year-old was strapped into a car seat inside a pickup with the keys in the ignition, the engine off and the doors locked, police said.
The outside temperature “was well over 100 degrees,” according to a posting on the department’s Facebook page.
The child appeared to be dripping in sweat and was becoming distressed, so with the permission of the parents an officer broke a window to open the door and get the child to safety.
Emergency medical personnel determined the child was in good condition, police said.
Police do not blame the parents, Sgt. David Cerda said: “They acted appropriately and in a timely manner.”
Comments