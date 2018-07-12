Build-a-Bear closes lines for its Pay Your Age promo at U.S. and Canada stores

The promotion almost seemed too good to be true; a stuffed Build-a-Bear for as little as $1?

That was the promise before the company’s one day Pay Your Age promotion was shut down, just hours after it began. Build-a-Bear posted an “urgent alert” on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Lines closed for Pay Your Age Day event. Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns,” it read.

According to the company, response to the promotion was “unprecedented” and lead to significantly longer than expected lines at its early-opening stores. There were lines snaking around entire malls. The wait time at one store was four-and-a-half hours.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This prompted authorities to limit the line lengths.

Those lines have since been closed, according to posts from Build-a-Bear.

“We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” the company wrote.

It is not immediately, clear what this means for those who might be in line at the Build-A-Bear Workshop location at Fashion Fair Mall, which opened at 10 a.m.





This story will be updated.