Buildings evacuated after report of gas leak at Fresno City College

Several buildings at Fresno City College were evacuated Wednesday after a report of a gas leak.
About 11:15 a.m., a student reported an odor of gas and reported it.
The Social Sciences and Business Education buildings were evacuated, followed by the Language Arts building and the faculty offices next door, said public information officer Kathy Bonilla.
It's unclear how many students were affected, but several classes were in session.
PG&E was on scene inspecting buildings and meters for a possible leak.
All buildings were cleared around 12:55 p.m., according to an announcement made over a police officer’s car loudspeaker.
No leak was detected. It’s possible the odor is coming from a sewer main, officials said.
PG&E is still investigating.
