Amtrak train hits pedestrian in Fresno

A woman in Fresno was hit by an Amtrak train Monday, resulting in major injuries, police said.
The incident happened about 10:10 a.m. at North Avenue and Golden State Boulevard in south Fresno on the BNSF Railway tracks.
The woman walked south across the tracks, Lt. Mark Hudson said. The train engineer used the emergency stop as the train was traveling about 20 mph, he said.
Why she failed to get out of the way of the train is unclear, he said. Her name was not released.
She was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
