Fresno Deputy Chief Nevarez sworn in to head Delano police

Robert Nevarez, former deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department, was sworn in Monday as the new chief of Delano Police Department.
He replaces Mark DeRosia, who was reportedly ousted by the city government in November.
Nevarez was a Fresno police officer for more than 30 years. According to Fresno police spokesman Mark Hudson, Nevarez started as a recruit in the department in 1986. He was promoted to sergeant in 1993, lieutenant in 1999, captain in 2000 and deputy chief in 2003. As a captain, he oversaw the department's Southwest District. As deputy chief, he supervised the department's patrol division and also was in charge of professional standards.
in 2012, Nevarez and Sharon Shaffer, also a deputy chief, were each paid $100,000 to end a lawsuit that alleged Chief Jerry Dyer created a hostile work environment, according to a legal agreement released at the time.
Dyer attended Nevarez's swearing-in ceremony Monday morning in Delano, before returning to work in Fresno, Hudson said.
