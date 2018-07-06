Police arrest 16-year-old suspect in 2017 Lemoore stabbing death of teen

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and booked in connection to the 2017 stabbing death of a teenager, also 16, in Lemoore.
The Lemoore Police Department announced Friday the suspect was arrested and taken to the Kings County Juvenile Center. He was booked on suspicion of one count of homicide.
The suspect was linked to the killing of the teenager, who was found in an apartment bedroom with stab wounds on his body.
Lemoore police said officers went to the 1100 block of East Hanford-Armona Road in May 2017 to investigate the stabbing incident and found the injured boy. He died at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford shortly after.
The police department said the arrest came after cooperation among the victim's family and the community. The name of the teen suspect was not released.
