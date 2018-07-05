Body of missing swimmer found in Madera County lake

The body of a man who went swimming on the Fourth of July at Wittman Lake in Madera County has been found, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office was called for a search and rescue at the swimming hole in the area of Highway 145 and Bonnie Way northeast of Madera. Authorities were told that a swimmer entered the water but had not returned to his group.
A dive team found the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.
It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident and the Sheriff's Office is looking into it. Anyone with information should call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
