Raiders' Derek Carr helps with ribbon-cutting ceremony at Valley Children's in Clovis

When Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is not on the football field, he finds any way he can to promote the hospital that means a lot to him: Valley Children’s.

On Friday, he was in Clovis for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Valley Children’s Healthcare facility – Magnolia Pediatrics.

Before arriving in Clovis, the five-year NFL quarterback out of Fresno State spent a few hours with families and dropping off presents at Valley Children's.

"It's always fun to come home to see family and friends," Carr said. He shared his most recent special moment from Valley Children's Hospital: "One of the kids had a video I sent from months ago and it was his first day of chemo and today was his last" day of chemotherapy.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Carr's son Dallas, now 4 years old, needed three surgeries as a newborn because of an intestinal complication and stayed in Valley Children's Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. (Dallas is healthy now.)

The Carr family, including Derek, his wife, Heather, and Derek's brother David, have been staunch supporters of the hospital since, often making visits to patients and other personal appearances on behalf of Valley Children’s.

Magnolia Pediatrics is located near Herndon and Temperance avenues and is accepting new patients.



