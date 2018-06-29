Man sitting in a Clovis Wendy's injured after car drives into the restaurant

A man was hospitalized Friday after he was hit by a Jeep as he sat inside a Wendy's restaurant in Clovis.
The restaurant, on Shaw Avenue near Clovis Avenue, had just recently reopened after getting remodeled, according to Clovis police service officer Ty Wood.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, a Jeep going in reverse struck the building and entered into the restaurant area.
The injured man was taken to a hospital. Wood said the man had visible injuries, though his condition was unknown.
The driver of the Jeep was the only person in the vehicle. He was not injured, according to Wood. According to workers at the Wendy's, the driver is a regular at the restaurant.
Wood said the incident was an accident.
