Dead body found at Pine Flat Lake, sheriff's office says

A body was found Thursday at Pine Flat Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Shawn Erwin said the male corpse was discovered near the Pine Flat Island Park Campground. A caller reported the discovery to the sheriff's office.
Erwin said the coroner was called out to the scene. The body was found just after 1 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.
Deputies also responded to a water rescue Thursday along a portion of the Kings River. Nobody there was injured, according to Erwin.
