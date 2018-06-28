Commercial leases and developments for June 29

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 10,844 square feet at 7560 N. Del Mar Ave. in Fresno to Select Business Systems from Fresno Supreme, Inc. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
▪ 34,200 square feet at 4545 N. Marty Ave. in Fresno to Semious USA, Inc. from Kevin DiCeglie. .Wagner and .Schuh were the agents.
▪ 67,392 square feet at 800 N. Plaza Drive, Suite 104 in Visalia to Pacific Southwest Container, LLC from Diversified Development Group. Chad McCardell was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 516 square feet of office space at 5150 N. Sixth St., Suite 112 in Fresno to Sandra Miller from Craig Davis. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents.
▪ 516 square feet of office space at 5150 N. Sixth St., Suite 113 in Fresno to Jinzhao Lin from Craig Davis. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Mike Angelos of KW Commercial.
▪ 900 square feet of office space at 2416 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Nathan Collins, dba Granddad Productions, from Craig Davis. Souza, Reed, Young, Luke Tessman and Ashley Missel of were the agents.
▪ 900 square feet of office space at 2416 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104 in Fresno to Deserae Padilla from Craig Davis. Souza, Reed, Young and Missel were the agents.
▪ 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 5494 E. Lamona Ave., Suite 150 in Fresno to Michael Weber, dba Wrestling’s Best in the West, from Brent Kincaid. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 5494 E. Lamona Ave., Suite 140 in Fresno to James Spear, dba Savage Martial Arts, from Brent Kincaid. Simon was the agent.
▪ 3,700 square feet of industrial space at 3206 N. Marks Ave., Suite 103B in Fresno to Narineh Aghopian, dba Four Banger Garage, from Carlson Investments. Simon and Lou Ginise were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 950 E. Herndon Aven., Suite 106 in Clovis to EZ Fit Meals from DN Clovis, LLC. Lewis Smith and Pete Orlando were the agents in cooperation with Patrick Montreal.
▪ 1,502 square feet of retail space at the southeast corner of Herndon and Palm in Fresno to ISP2 Fresno, Inc. from Palm & Herndon, LLC. Michael Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 3,120 square feet of retail space at 3404 E. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to S Moreno Enterprises from Kearneys Rentals, LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 3,136 square foot commercial building at 445 W. Dakota in Fresno from the Emerzian Sisters 1999 Trust to Nicholas Meigs. Ron Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with Veronica Stumpf, Real Estate Broker.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 82,000 square feet at 1177 Fulton St. in Fresno to State Center Community College District from GBB Holdings, LLC. Michael Schuh and Scott Buchanan were the agents in cooperation with Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 14-unit apartment complex at 2041-2069 E. Saginaw Way in Fresno to Bulldog Lane Investments from Richard Haines. Dustin Ilic was the agent.
▪ 4.4 acres of Land at 53 W. Herndon Ave in Clovis to AVRE 3, Inc. from Lithia Real Estate, Inc. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Chris Chamberlain.
