Nearly 50-year-old engineering and planning firm moves into Old Town Clovis

One of the San Joaquin Valley's leading engineering and planning companies has opened a new office in Old Town Clovis.
QK celebrated the opening of its new office on Thursday. The new office is at 601 Pollasky St. in Centennial Plaza at Pollasky Street and Bullard Avenue.
The company, formerly known as Quad Knopf, has been in business for 46 years . QK now has more than 110 employees with offices in Visalia, Merced, Roseville, Bakersfield, Porterville and Clovis.
QK provides a wide range of services including engineering design, construction management, survey and geographic information system mapping, urban design and landscape architecture, planning, biology and environmental permitting services.
