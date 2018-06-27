Parents of low income are eligible to receive a new child car seat for $25 upon completion of a three-hour safety class.
Parents of low income are eligible to receive a new child car seat for $25 upon completion of a three-hour safety class. Courtesy Baby Safe of Fresno
Parents of low income are eligible to receive a new child car seat for $25 upon completion of a three-hour safety class. Courtesy Baby Safe of Fresno

Local

Protect that baby. Find out how to get a new child car seat for a low price

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

June 27, 2018 09:58 PM

Know any parents in need of a new car seat for their child and at a reduced price?

Baby Safe of Fresno has teamed with the Fresno County Health Department to offer new car seats for just $25 for eligible parents. Baby Safe says the car seat it's selling at a discount has a retail value between $80-90.

To be eligible for the discounted price, one must:

Live in Fresno.

Be the parent of the child/baby.

Have low income (on food stamps, for example).

Complete a three-hour safety class.

"Our program talks about the importance of proper use of car seats, and why it's important to never use a car seat if you don't know the history," said Kim Wilson, owner of Baby Safe of Fresno. "We offer low-cost car seats so people don't purchase second-hand seats."

Classes in English are offered once a week. Classes in Spanish are held once a month.

Classes are currently booked for the next four weeks, but Baby Safe of Fresno still is taking signups.

The Baby Safe car seat can accommodate children weighing from 5 to 50 pounds, which usually means the seat could be used until a child is 4 to 5 years old.

Only one car seat per family, unless someone has twins. To register for a class, call 559-432-2223.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  