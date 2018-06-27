Highway 41 in Coarsegold closed due to wildfire, bulldozer rolls off embankment

Caltrans closed Highway 41 both directions in Coarsegold due to a wildfire in the area Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol reported a bulldozer rolled off an embankment along eastbound Highway 41 around 3:50 p.m. and that the highway was expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.
CHP said at 5 p.m. that the highway was closed in the south at Serpa Canyon Road and as far north as Road 425C. The highway closure was announced around 4 p.m. near the highway's intersection with Road 415.
As of 6:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire's forward motion had stopped and was contained at approximately 10 acres near the closed Broken Bit restaurant just outside Coarsegold. No structures were destroyed and there are no injuries. Multiple aircraft were called to fight the fire.
