Coalinga hospital looking for beds for nursing home patients; some sent to Los Angeles

Nursing home beds have been difficult to find for a dozen patients remaining in the skilled nursing wing at Coalinga Regional Medical Center, making it unlikely the hospital can completely be shuttered by a July 1 deadline.
CEO Wayne Allen said Wednesday that a new target date to close the rural hospital is July 16.
The skilled nursing facility is all that remains open.
"We just had a lot of people to transfer and it takes time," Allen said.
A shortage of available nursing home beds has delayed transfers of patients. "We're having to reach out to a very long, long distance," Allen said. At least three patients have been taken by ambulance to the Los Angeles area, he said. "It's not at all the best situation for the families."
The hospital in western Fresno County had $4.5 million in losses and is running out of cash to keep the nursing home staffed. It needs to shut down by mid-July, Allen said. The board of directors voted June 12 to close the hospital after efforts to keep it open failed.
People in the city of nearly 17,000 have been without hospital services for more than a month. The emergency department closed first, in early May, followed by inpatient beds, radiology, laboratory and a rural health clinic.
The closure of the hospital has left residents of the city without an emergency room for 40 miles.
