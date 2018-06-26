Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis

The Star Spangled Review attracts large crowds for a very patriotic celebration every night through July 4. The park hosts firework shows each Saturday through Aug. 19.
By
Up Next
The Star Spangled Review attracts large crowds for a very patriotic celebration every night through July 4. The park hosts firework shows each Saturday through Aug. 19.
By

Local

Running, swimming, eating – and fireworks, of course! Independence Day celebrations

June 26, 2018 01:26 AM

Independence Day community events scheduled in the central San Joaquin Valley from June 30-July 4.

Ongoing

Wild Water Adventures: Nightly June 30-July 4, Star Spangled Revue, fireworks begin at dusk, 11413 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-9453, www.wildwater.net, $18-$38.

June 30

Firebaugh: The Firebaugh Committee of Police Personnel and Firebaugh Police Activities League present the Independence Day Fireworks from 5-11 p.m., Firebaugh Rodeo Grounds, 1653 13th St., www.facebook.com/FirebaughCOPP/posts/1945033625530324, free admission and parking. There will be food, music and more.

Lake McClure: Lights on the Lake, fireworks start at 9 p.m., McClure Point. lakemcclure.com, $20 cash, ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.

Mendota: Fireworks Show and Tournament of Talent, gates open at 5 p.m. fireworks start at 9 p.m., Aztec Stadium, 1282 Belmont Ave., 559-655-3291, free admission. Cash prizes in talent show; registration forms for acts (and vendors) available at City Hall.

selma file
Rodney Harding sells American flags for the Selma Kiwanis Club prior to the 2015 fireworks show at the Selma Community July 3rd Independence Day Celebration at Selma High School’s Staley Stadium.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com



July 3

Caruthers: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., Anderson Field at Caruthers High, 2580 W. Tahoe Ave.

Kerman: Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Show, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m., Kerman High Stadium, 205 S. First St., kermanchamber.org/community-events, $6, $3 ages 4-10. The event includes kids activities, food, vendors and entertainment.

Beach-dwellers lit fires and set off their own fireworks on the shore between Morro Bay and Cayucos on the Fourth of July.

By

Kingsburg: Independence Day Celebration, gates open at 6 p.m., Kingsburg High Stadium, Sierra Street just east of 18th Avenue, 559-897-1111, $5.

Selma: Independence Day Fireworks Show, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Staley Stadium at Selma High, Thompson Avenue north of Floral Avenue, 559-891-2237, $5, $2 ages 5-11, free to ages four and younger. $2 parking. Food booths, kids activities and entertainment featuring Dave Aguallo.

Tulare: Kiwanis Club of Tulare's Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 559-759-7830, $5, free admission for ages 5 and younger with a paid adult.

Woodlake: July 3rd Blast, horseshoe tournament 32-team limit, $25 entry fee $500 prize, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m., Miller Brown Park, downtown Woodlake, www.facebook.com/WoodlakeKiwanis1, free admission. Kids fun zone, games, music and food.

fireworks file_2
Fireworks explode over Chukchansi Park following the Fresno Grizzlies baseball game to celebrate Fourth of July 2016.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com



July 4

Bass Lake: Fireworks show, 9 p.m., 559-642-3676, free.

Clovis: Freedom Fest hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club, gates open at 4 p.m., fireworks show at 9 p.m., Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High, Barstow Avenue at Fowler Avenue, www.cloviskiwanis.com/Freedom_Fest.html, $5, free to children five and younger.

Exeter: Exeter Celebrates, 7-10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 2-mile walk, 10K run and horseshoe tournament at Exeter City Park, 302 S. East St. Lions Club fireworks show begins at dusk at Lions Stadium/Dobson Field, Rocky Hill Drive east of Highway 65, www.exeterchamber.com/event/exeter-4th-july-and-free-fireworks-show-0, free admission.

Fowler: Fowler Fabulous Celebration, gates open at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, kids zone, food vendors and live music by Juzt Uz Band, Nielsen Stadium at Fowler High, Adams Avenue just east of Main Street, 559-834-5486, free.

Fresno: Freedom Run, 7 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/FresnoFreedomRun, $20-$30. Kids races, 4-mile run and 2-mile run/walk.

Fresno Grizzlies: Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 5:05 p.m., game against the Las Vegas 51s starts at 6:35 p.m., fireworks after the game, Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/promotions/index.jsp?sid=t259, $10-$44. Plenty of fun and activites for everyone.

Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira finds out how to stay safe while setting off fireworks from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. They set off an assortment of "Safe and Sane" fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

By

Island Waterpark: Fireworks Extravaganza, park opens at 11 a.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m., 6099 W. Barstow Ave., 559-277-6800, www.islandwaterpark.com/4th_of_July/, $25.99-$34.99.

Lemoore: Firecracker 5K Run/3K Walk, 7:30 a.m., City Park, 350 W. Bush St., 559-924-6767, ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57718, $25-$30.

Madera: Fireworks Spectacular and Golf Tournament, golf tournament begins at 8 a.m., family fun begins at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Ave. 17, www.cityofmadera.ca.gov/event/4th-july-fireworks-spectacular, free admission.

Sanger: Independence Day Spectacular, gates open at 6:30 p.m., Sanger High track, 1045 N. Bethel Ave., 559-875-4575.

Visalia: Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks at dusk, lots of activities for all ages, Golden West High School, Groppetti Stadium, 1414 N. McAuliff St., 559-625-4007, www.facebook.com/events/203868596917697, free admission, parking $10 per vehicle at stadium. Proceeds benefit CASA of Tulare County.

  Comments  