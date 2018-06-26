Running, swimming, eating – and fireworks, of course! Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day community events scheduled in the central San Joaquin Valley from June 30-July 4.
Ongoing
Wild Water Adventures: Nightly June 30-July 4, Star Spangled Revue, fireworks begin at dusk, 11413 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-9453, www.wildwater.net, $18-$38.
June 30
Firebaugh: The Firebaugh Committee of Police Personnel and Firebaugh Police Activities League present the Independence Day Fireworks from 5-11 p.m., Firebaugh Rodeo Grounds, 1653 13th St., www.facebook.com/FirebaughCOPP/posts/1945033625530324, free admission and parking. There will be food, music and more.
Lake McClure: Lights on the Lake, fireworks start at 9 p.m., McClure Point. lakemcclure.com, $20 cash, ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.
Mendota: Fireworks Show and Tournament of Talent, gates open at 5 p.m. fireworks start at 9 p.m., Aztec Stadium, 1282 Belmont Ave., 559-655-3291, free admission. Cash prizes in talent show; registration forms for acts (and vendors) available at City Hall.
July 3
Caruthers: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., Anderson Field at Caruthers High, 2580 W. Tahoe Ave.
Kerman: Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Show, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m., Kerman High Stadium, 205 S. First St., kermanchamber.org/community-events, $6, $3 ages 4-10. The event includes kids activities, food, vendors and entertainment.
Kingsburg: Independence Day Celebration, gates open at 6 p.m., Kingsburg High Stadium, Sierra Street just east of 18th Avenue, 559-897-1111, $5.
Selma: Independence Day Fireworks Show, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Staley Stadium at Selma High, Thompson Avenue north of Floral Avenue, 559-891-2237, $5, $2 ages 5-11, free to ages four and younger. $2 parking. Food booths, kids activities and entertainment featuring Dave Aguallo.
Tulare: Kiwanis Club of Tulare's Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 559-759-7830, $5, free admission for ages 5 and younger with a paid adult.
Woodlake: July 3rd Blast, horseshoe tournament 32-team limit, $25 entry fee $500 prize, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m., Miller Brown Park, downtown Woodlake, www.facebook.com/WoodlakeKiwanis1, free admission. Kids fun zone, games, music and food.
July 4
Bass Lake: Fireworks show, 9 p.m., 559-642-3676, free.
Clovis: Freedom Fest hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club, gates open at 4 p.m., fireworks show at 9 p.m., Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High, Barstow Avenue at Fowler Avenue, www.cloviskiwanis.com/Freedom_Fest.html, $5, free to children five and younger.
Exeter: Exeter Celebrates, 7-10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 2-mile walk, 10K run and horseshoe tournament at Exeter City Park, 302 S. East St. Lions Club fireworks show begins at dusk at Lions Stadium/Dobson Field, Rocky Hill Drive east of Highway 65, www.exeterchamber.com/event/exeter-4th-july-and-free-fireworks-show-0, free admission.
Fowler: Fowler Fabulous Celebration, gates open at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, kids zone, food vendors and live music by Juzt Uz Band, Nielsen Stadium at Fowler High, Adams Avenue just east of Main Street, 559-834-5486, free.
Fresno: Freedom Run, 7 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/FresnoFreedomRun, $20-$30. Kids races, 4-mile run and 2-mile run/walk.
Fresno Grizzlies: Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 5:05 p.m., game against the Las Vegas 51s starts at 6:35 p.m., fireworks after the game, Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/promotions/index.jsp?sid=t259, $10-$44. Plenty of fun and activites for everyone.
Island Waterpark: Fireworks Extravaganza, park opens at 11 a.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m., 6099 W. Barstow Ave., 559-277-6800, www.islandwaterpark.com/4th_of_July/, $25.99-$34.99.
Lemoore: Firecracker 5K Run/3K Walk, 7:30 a.m., City Park, 350 W. Bush St., 559-924-6767, ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57718, $25-$30.
Madera: Fireworks Spectacular and Golf Tournament, golf tournament begins at 8 a.m., family fun begins at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Ave. 17, www.cityofmadera.ca.gov/event/4th-july-fireworks-spectacular, free admission.
Sanger: Independence Day Spectacular, gates open at 6:30 p.m., Sanger High track, 1045 N. Bethel Ave., 559-875-4575.
Visalia: Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks at dusk, lots of activities for all ages, Golden West High School, Groppetti Stadium, 1414 N. McAuliff St., 559-625-4007, www.facebook.com/events/203868596917697, free admission, parking $10 per vehicle at stadium. Proceeds benefit CASA of Tulare County.
