Valley Children's gets top marks for providing care in four categories

Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County has four pediatric specialties recognized in the top children's hospitals in the nation for 2018.
U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital's orthopedics and neonatology departments each 33rd out of the top 50 in the nation. The hospital also ranked 44th in diabetes and endocrinology and 46th in gastoenterology and GI surgery.
Last year, Valley Children's ranked 36th in orthopedics, 46th in diabetes endocrinology and 50th in gastroenterology and GI surgery.
Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO at Valley Children's Healthcare, on Tuesday said everyone at the hospital works hard to keep children well. And communities in the central San Joaquin Valley have trusted the hospital with their children's care, he added.
"We would not be receiving this special, national recognition today," he said, "if it were not for almost seven decades of support and trust by the families in the Valley."
Bill Smittcamp, chairman of the hospital board of trustees, acknowledged the dedication of the hospital doctors, nurses and staff. He was a patient about 60 years ago and last week, his 3-year-old grandson visited the emergency department, he said. And he pointed to children, sitting in the packed Campos Conference Room, who have been patients. "We need to look at all the hard work, all the things behind the scenes that creates miracles like we have here in the front row," he said.
Derek and Denise Dupree of Merced were in the audience with their triplet sons, Derek, Devin and Davin. They were delighted with the care the hospital neonatology staff showed three years ago to their newborn sons.
"We knew there was a wonderful staff," Derek Dupree said. "They were just feeding them and watching (our sons) around the clock.."
The U.S. News & World report judges hospitals in 10 pediatric categories and each category has its own top 50 list: neonatology, cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.
