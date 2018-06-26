Valley Children's gets top marks for providing care in four categories

U.S. News & World Report ranked Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County as one of the best hospital's in the nation in 2018 for orthopedics, gastroenterology and GI surgery, diabetes and endocrinology and neonatology. Pictured announcing the recognition for gastroenterology & GI surgery are Kylee Vang of Visalia, who was a patient at the hospital; Bill Smittcamp, chairman of the board of trustees; Dr. David Christensen, chief physician executive; and Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO. BARBARA ANDERSON banderson@fresnobee.com