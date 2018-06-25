Two children die in separate drowning tragedies in Fresno County

Two children, ages 2 and 3, have died in separate drowning incidents, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call saying family members had pulled a 3-year-old boy out of an in-ground hot tub at their home.
Deputies responded to the home in the 2200 block of West Adams Avenue in Fresno and a deputy performed CPR until emergency medical crews showed up and took over.
The boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died. He has been identified as Alexander Leon, 3.
The Sheriff's Office said Alexander’s father was doing yard work while his two teenage sons were watching their little brother. Alexander slipped out of their sight and got into the hot tub. It’s believed he was in the water a few minutes before being removed.
In another incident, about 8 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a 2-year-old boy who was unconscious and floating in a swimming pool at a home on the 32000 block of Lockwood Lane in Prather.
A parent pulled the boy out of the water and started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.
The boy was transported to Clovis Community Hospital and later transferred to Valley Children's Hospital, where he died. The boy’s name was not released.
The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be safe in and around pools and waterways and offers these tips:
1) Wear a life jacket. Make sure children have one that fits them properly.
2) Stay close to shore if you are not an experienced swimmer.
3) Parents should watch their children at all times.
4) Do not mix alcohol and swimming. Alcohol causes swimmers to fatigue faster than normal and can create dangerous situations.
5) Understand that when it’s extremely hot outside you will get tired faster than usual.
6) Respect the water. The temperature of the water remains cold and the current is often stronger than it appears. There can be debris in the water, which is difficult to see and may cause hazardous situations for swimmers. Be careful of the mud on the bottom of lakes and rivers, it’s easy to sink in some spots and get your feet stuck.
