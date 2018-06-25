Driver crashes Cadillac into smoke shop in southeast Fresno

The driver of a Cadillac inadvertently drove through a large, plate glass window at Uncle Tom's Smoke Shop at First and Tulare streets late Monday morning in southeast Fresno.
Police said that neither the driver, his family or anyone in the store was injured. The crash took place about 11:30 a.m. Lt. David Ramsey said that the driver apparently put his vehicle into drive instead of reverse as he was leaving the strip mall.
The unidentified driver was licensed, had insurance and was not under the influence, said Ramsey, who added that the incident appeared to simply be an accident.
