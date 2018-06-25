Cadillac drives into Uncle Tom's hookah shop

Car smashes into smoke shop.
By
Up Next
Car smashes into smoke shop.
By

Local

Driver crashes Cadillac into smoke shop in southeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

June 25, 2018 01:19 PM

The driver of a Cadillac inadvertently drove through a large, plate glass window at Uncle Tom's Smoke Shop at First and Tulare streets late Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

Uncle Tom's.jpg
A driver apparently mistook the drive gear for reverse on Monday, June 25, 2018, and crashed through a large, plate glass window at a smoke shop at First and Tulare streets in southeast Fresno.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Police said that neither the driver, his family or anyone in the store was injured. The crash took place about 11:30 a.m. Lt. David Ramsey said that the driver apparently put his vehicle into drive instead of reverse as he was leaving the strip mall.

The unidentified driver was licensed, had insurance and was not under the influence, said Ramsey, who added that the incident appeared to simply be an accident.

  Comments  