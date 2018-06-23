Big rig driver saw man lying in road, but could not stop in time

A man lying on a dark road in southern Fresno County on Friday night died after being hit by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man, who was not identified, was lying motionless in the eastbound lane of Elkhorn Avenue, just west of Highway 43 around 11:30 p.m., the CHP said.
Robert Perez of Kerman was driving his 2013 Volvo tractor-traiiler rig east on Elkhorn at 55 to 60 mph, CHP said. In the darkness, Perez couldn't see the man until it was too late. He braked, but hit him.
When officers arrived, the big rig was stopped facing west in the westbound lane of Elkhorn, just east of the man's body.
It is not known why the man was lying in the road. Investigators found a vehicle, presumed to be the victim's, parked facing north between the rows of a peach grove north of the accident, the CHP said.
Perez was not under the influence of alcohol, but the CHP does not yet know if the victim was.
The CHP says there are no streetlights in the area.
