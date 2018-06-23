3-year-old pulled unresponsive from pool near Easton

A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being pulled out of a pool near Easton, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
He was moved to the intensive care unit as of Saturday night, but remains in serious condition, Lt. Christopher Torres said.
The boy was out of the pool but unresponsive when medical aid arrived around 4 p.m. to a home near Adams and West avenues.
According to sheriff's radio reports, the boy had been under for less than five minutes.
No other information was immediately available.
