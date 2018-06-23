Beating the heat on the first weekend of summer

Saturday really kicked off a central San Joaquin Valley heat wave, with the high temperature expected to reach 104 degrees, the National Weather Service Hanford office said.
By 3 p.m. Saturday, it was 99 at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, 97 at Visalia Municipal Airport and 100 at Hanford Municipal Airport.
The high temperature in Fresno on Saturday was 102.
The weather service was sticking with its forecast of 105 degrees as a high Sunday, then 103 Monday, 102 Tuesday and 101 Wednesday before 97s Thursday and Friday.
Comments