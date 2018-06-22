Authorities search for relatives of woman found dead in Tulare County

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the relatives of a woman who was found dead in her home earlier this month.
On June 14, deputies arrived to the 100 block of North Harvard Street in Lindsay to find the body of Helen Spencer.
The Lindsay Police Department determined there was no evidence of trauma or foul play, and her death is being considered natural, the sheriff's office said.
An investigation revealed that she had not been seen or heard from in about a week and her mail had not been collected for the same time.
Now the sheriff's office is searching for any living relatives Spencer may have. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 559-687-7003 or to call or text anonymously at 559-725-4194.
