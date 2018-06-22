Summer announces its presence with a week of triple-digit heat

The central San Joaquin Valley is baking in the first true heat wave of the year.
Friday’s high temperature in Fresno was 100 degrees. And the National Weather Service in Hanford says it’ll hit 105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday before “cooling off” to 101 Monday. Triple-digit highs are expected to persist until midweek.
Fresno and other Valley communities are opening cooling centers.
The weather service on Friday announced a heat advisory for the Valley in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. A heat advisory is a warning that conditions are ripe for heat illness, and the weather service recommends precautions including:
▪ Drink plenty of fluids.
▪ Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun as much as possible.
▪ Check up on relatives and neighbors.
▪ To reduce risk during outdoor activity, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
