How to protect your health in Fresno heat

Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather.
By
Up Next
Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather.
By

Local

Summer announces its presence with a week of triple-digit heat

Fresno Bee Staff

June 22, 2018 05:35 PM

The central San Joaquin Valley is baking in the first true heat wave of the year.

Friday’s high temperature in Fresno was 100 degrees. And the National Weather Service in Hanford says it’ll hit 105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday before “cooling off” to 101 Monday. Triple-digit highs are expected to persist until midweek.

Fresno and other Valley communities are opening cooling centers.

The weather service on Friday announced a heat advisory for the Valley in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. A heat advisory is a warning that conditions are ripe for heat illness, and the weather service recommends precautions including:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun as much as possible.

Dr. Jesus Rodriguez of Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells our health reporter a few ways to spot the signs of heat stroke in children and adults, plus how to prevent it.

By

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor activity, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

  Comments  