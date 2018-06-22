Sheriff seeks ID of deceased man

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a man whose body was found near the Herndon Avenue and Highway 41 offramp on May 24.
Sheriff-Coroner spokesman Tony Botti said the victim appears to match the description of a man who frequented McDonald's restaurants at First and Nees avenues and Blackstone and Bullard avenues. Photos of the man at those businesses were shared with the coroner's officer.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the coroner at 559-600-3400.
