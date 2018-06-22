The Fresno County Coroner is asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who may be the victim found deceased near Herndon Avenue and Highway 41. The photos were taken at nearby McDonald's restaurants.
The Fresno County Coroner is asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who may be the victim found deceased near Herndon Avenue and Highway 41. The photos were taken at nearby McDonald's restaurants. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
The Fresno County Coroner is asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who may be the victim found deceased near Herndon Avenue and Highway 41. The photos were taken at nearby McDonald's restaurants. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Local

Sheriff seeks ID of deceased man

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

June 22, 2018 10:38 AM

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a man whose body was found near the Herndon Avenue and Highway 41 offramp on May 24.

Sheriff-Coroner spokesman Tony Botti said the victim appears to match the description of a man who frequented McDonald's restaurants at First and Nees avenues and Blackstone and Bullard avenues. Photos of the man at those businesses were shared with the coroner's officer.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the coroner at 559-600-3400.

  Comments  