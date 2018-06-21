She was in her apartment when a bullet came down and hit her foot

One woman is in the hospital Thursday night after she was shot in the foot from a bullet that came from the upstairs neighbor's apartment in Southeast Fresno.
At around 9 p.m. officers received a call of a shooting victim at the 400 block of South Dearing Avenue, Lt. Michael Landon.
Officers arrived and discovered that a man in the upstairs apartment was checking to see if his handgun was unloaded, when he accidentally fired a round through the floor. The bullet went through the floor and into the downstairs apartment and struck the woman in the foot.
The woman’s wounds were non-life threatening. The upstairs neighbor was in lawful possession of the firearm and is being cooperative with the investigation.
Comments