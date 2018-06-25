Miss California contest returns to Fresno for 25th consecutive year

The Miss California competition returns to Saroyan Theatre this week for the 25th consecutive year with 55 women competing for the title including 11 representing central San Joaquin pageants.
All of the contestants visited Fresno City Hall on Monday.
Pageant week begins in earnest with three nights of preliminaries (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, each starting at 7 p.m.). The finals begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Valley contestants: Alexandra Macedo, Miss Central Valley; Lauren Herring, Miss Clovis; Kindle Lynn Cowger, Miss Fresno County; Songee Baker, Miss Golden Valley; Sophia Medina, Miss Kings County; Emma Grimes, Miss Liberty Groves; Jacqueline Trafton, Miss Madera County; Angela Matthews, Miss Merced County; Blaire Bostwick, Miss Sierra Nevada; Bella Rodriguez, Miss Tulare County; and Jane Kennedy, Miss Yosemite Valley.
The winner advances to the Miss America competition. Miss California entrants raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and compete for scholarships.
Also this week at Saroyan is the California Outstanding Teen competition with finals scheduled Friday night along with Miss California Preliminary Night 3. Twenty-eight girls are in the Outstanding Teen field including Allee Her, Miss Clovis; Rachel Axt, Miss Fresno County; Abigail Salyer, Miss Fresno County; Marlo Carpenter, Miss Merced County; and Janessa Christensen, Miss Tulare County.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the Fresno Convention Center box office.
