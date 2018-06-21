Sequoia National Park to set prescribed fires near famed big trees

Fire crews at Sequoia National Park will start lighting fires next week on the 295-acre Sherman prescribed burn in Giant Forest where some of the largest trees in the world are a major tourist attraction.
The first fire will be set Tuesday, based on moisture content of fuel on the ground and weather.
The area being burned is about half a mile northeast of Giant Forest museum. The fires will be set over six days and will burn in segments visible on both sides of the Generals Highway, the national park said.
Because of smoke, the prescribed burn is being done in conjunction with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which will set up monitors in Giant Forest, Lodgepole and Three Rivers.
Most of the area last saw fire in 2001 and 2002.
"This prescribed burn will be in keeping with the area's historical fire return interval, which is once every 10 to 16 years," said Tony Caprio, fire ecologist at the park.
Burning away downed and dead trees and brush "is very healthy for the forest," he said.
The 2015 Rough Fire did a lot of damage to areas that had not burned in years, but little damage occurred to Grant Grove because previous prescribed burns had lowered the intensity of the oncoming fire, he said.
Visitors can expect to see smoke in Giant Forest, Lodgepole and around the General Sherman Tree, the world's largest trees as measured by volume. Smoke may be discernible at night at lower elevations and in Three Rivers.
