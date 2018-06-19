He stole packages off a porch while driving a stolen truck, police say

Police are searching for a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of packages from a Fresno home's porch.
The department says that just after 10 a.m. on June 11, the man suspected of stealing packages worth nearly $600 was caught on surveillance camera taking four packages back to his truck that was backed into the driveway of the home.
The victim told police the packages were delivered by UPS just minutes before they were stolen.
Police say the truck was also stolen and the suspect is wanted for auto theft by the Sanger Police Department
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Donnie Dinnell at 559-621-6334 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.
Comments