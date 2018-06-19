Fresno County law enforcement joins forces for Torch Run, in support of Special Olympics

Members of Fresno County law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes gathered at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The role of the annual event is to raise funds to support local Special Olympics athletes competing in the 2018 Northern California Summer Games at UC Davis. Roughly 90 members of law enforcement and 15 athletes participated in Tuesday’s event, carrying the “Flame of Hope” as supporters and residents cheered them on.
Similar torch runs are held nationwide annually by law enforcement agencies in support of Special Olympics. The event’s inception was in 1981. Back then, Wichita Police Chief Richard LaMunyon wanted to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympic, according to the Special Olympics of Northern California’s website. The run was created as way to involve local law enforcement with their communities and Special Olympics, by running the torch in intrastate relays that come together at their local Summer Games.
Law enforcement agencies nationally and many countries participate in the Torch Run every year, generating millions of dollars annually for Special Olympics programs globally.
Comments