Evacuations for Mariposa County wildfire lifted, Cal Fire says

A wildfire that broke out about just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 15 in Mariposa County prompted a brief call for evacuation in the small town of Bootjack, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire lifted the evacuation orders just after 7 p.m. June 15 and by Monday, June 18 the Boyer Fire was limited to 53 acres and 85 percent contained.
The fire was one of three burning north of Fresno. In Madera County, fire crews were containing a fire near the community of Raymond along Road 407 and Road 600. That fired, the Ramyond Fire, was 50 percent contained by Monday, June 18 and being held at 60 acres.
In Merced County, a larger fire also was being contained. The Planada Fire off Doug Road and Bonner Road had burned 4,564 acres by Monday, June 18 and was 90 percent contained with forward spread stopped.
Firefighters were battling about 10 fires in the state as fire season gets underway. Last summer, the Detwiler Fire caused major damage to areas near Mariposa.
