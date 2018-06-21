Franz Weinschenk, late writer and 'gift' to Fresno City College, dies at 92

Franz Weinschenk's animated voice was a familiar sound on Valley Public Radio's "Valley Writers Read," a show dedicated to promoting stories from central San Joaquin Valley writers for 25 years.
Weinschenk, the host who'd worked for decades as a Fresno City College professor and leader, was proud to share his on-air access with those who had fewer avenues to display their work.
He taught English, journalism and speech courses at the school and was known as a trailblazer in many respects, according to those who worked with him.
In his late years, Weinschenk displayed the same attitude toward learning and helping others as he had done ever since he stepped into education as a high school teacher at Edison High School in the late 1940s.
After a brief illness, Weinschenk died on June 1. He was 92.
Don Larson, a retired school teacher who taught history at Fresno City College, knew Weinschenk "for as long as I can remember." He considered Weinschenk as someone who was "very concerned" about students and who was a "master teacher." Though Weinschenk retired professionally as a part-time instructor in 2014, Larson never considered him fully retired.
Weinschenk's love of writing eventually extended to radio, but he often organized writing groups at Fresno City College as an instructor. In the classroom, he encouraged and coached his students to write better. Larson believes Weinschenk cared so deeply about what students wrote, that he may have literally read every single word in papers turned in by students.
In the tumultuous 1970s, Weinschenk was a strong voice at Fresno City. He led the way, Larson said, in giving voice to issues affecting students of different backgrounds. Larson remembers Weinschenk being a force that helped install ethnic studies programs at Fresno City.
He also spoke out in meetings and organized his colleagues to protest issues at the college.
In 2008, speaking to the Fresno City College newspaper, The Rampage, Weinschenk spoke about his advocacy for a theater to be built for students on the campus. Weinschenk's children knew he loved the arts.
"I was so determined to have the best theater that the theater seat-making business let me borrow several different types of chairs in which I arranged in my office. When students came in to my office I asked for their opinion about the level of comfort of each chair,” said Weinschenk.
Though there were several issues facing students at Fresno City during some of Weinschenk's years, Larson, the history instructor, said they never fully exploded to the degree of other college campuses during the same years. That was likely due to people like Weinschenk, who made sure issues were always "highly discussed."
"He truly was a leader," Larson said.
In dealing with social issues at the college, Weinschenk encouraged his students to become passionate writers — to learn to articulate issues they faced so they could understand and deal with them better, Larson said.
"Franz was a gift to Fresno City College," added Larson.
Weinschenk's own writing reflected the labor and success of Valley natives who faced odds, according to his children. They said he loved people and loved to see them succeed even more. Weinschenk was considered skilled at discovering the joy and honor in people's lives through storytelling. A collection of short stories he wrote were published into his book, "Now What?"
"Franz was a person who respected the little guy and the common man," Weinschenk's son Tom Weinschenk said. "He was constantly aware of people in need."
Perhaps, Weinschenk had compassion for those in need because he, too, was once boy in need. His former colleagues at Fresno City said Weinschenk knew that change in life took hard work. And they knew he didn't shy away from challenges in life.
Weinschenk, then 10, left Germany in 1936 with his family as the menace of the Nazi government threatened Jewish families. Weinschenk, his brother and his mother boarded a ship from France and sailed the Atlantic to reunite with their father in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936.
The Valley became Weinschenk's permanent home after his father was offered a job as a foreman at a Madera wine and grape company in 1939. The family rode a Greyhound bus west to California. The job had granted the Weinschenks a small home to live in rent-free.
Weinschenk's only brother, Fritz, stayed in New York to serve in the U.S. Army and fight against the Nazis, Tom said. Meanwhile, Weinschenk attended Madera High School and later went to college. He earned three college degrees from Fresno State, which included English and theater.
But he, too, would serve in the Army. His son said Weinschenk was drafted shortly after a teaching job at Edison High School to work as a translator for U.S. troops based in Germany during the Korean War.
Weinschenk's 60-year career at Fresno City began after he returned to the Valley from the military. During his career, he became the first president of the college's academic senate, the first president of the college's teacher's union and later the first dean of the humanities department, serving as the latter for 12 years.
Wendell Stephenson, philosophy instructor at Fresno City, said he admired Weinschenk's love for the college. When he served as president of the Academic Senate, Stephenson said, he once invited Weinschenk to speak about the history of the senate. There was nobody more knowledgeable than its first-ever president.
Weinschenk stayed in touch with many people he worked with in his early and later days at the college, Stephenson said, and was keen on staying aware of history and happenings at the campus.
Lee Herrick, an English professor at Fresno City College who knew Weinschenk for 20 years, always admired him. Herrick said much of his own career as a college instructor was influenced by Weinschenk.
The two would sometimes gather for a burrito lunch at Bobby Salazar's in the Tower District to discuss writing and teaching. The relationship between the two appeared natural, Herrick said. "We talked like friends. We talked like people who cared about similar things."
Herrick admired Weinschenk for being “in tune with struggle” and for caring about the success of students from all backgrounds. “My guess is that made him incredibly joyful," Herrick said.
His children also remember Weinschenk as a loving and caring father. His energy and creative attitude didn't go unnoticed, daughter Peggy Weinschenk said. He was "one of those guys that was such a lot of fun as a father."
Weinschenk often took his children camping and once hiked the John Muir Trail with them. His creative side and love for the arts kept him busy with hobbies like glass staining and wood carving. "He would just always try new things," Peggy said.
Other things he learned to do, and shared with others, were of the delicious kind. Weinschenk learned how to make his own bread and yogurt and planted his own gardens. He also kept bees around to provide honey for the home. His son Tom said Weinschenk's practical behavior mirrored Weinschenk's mother's, who knitted the family's clothing at times when it was too difficult to make ends meet.
Memories like those may have stuck with Weinschenk. "I think a lot of it is the poverty that he endured as a refugee in New York," Tom said. "I think he never forgot that time from his childhood."
Peggy says her dad’s priorities in life included remaining healthy and active into his late years. Weinschenk competed in sport events that typically did not have age categories for him. But that didn't mean he got to sit out events.
Tom said his dad often had first place awards made just for him because he was the only person competing in his age category. At 90, Weinschenk became the first of his age to complete the Gateway Triathlon in Merced, his son said.
Stephenson, the philosophy instructor, said he and Weinschenk both loved to ride bikes. Stephenson couldn't recall a time they rode together, but said he always remembers frequent discussions with Weinschenk about bike-riding routes. Weinschenk once wrote a lengthy letter to The Bee about the positives of bike riding.
For an avid writer and physical exerciser like Weinschenk, Tom said his dad exemplified the addage "a sound mind in a sound body."
FRANZ WEINSCHENK
Born: Sept. 7, 1925
Died: June 1, 2018
Hometown: Fresno
Occupation: Writer
Survivors: First wife Beryl Weinschenk and sons Tom and Peter and daughter Peggy; second wife Sally Weinschenk
Services: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave.
