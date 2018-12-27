Search average teacher, superintendent pay for California school districts

California teachers saw a modest pay bump in 2018, with average teacher pay exceeding $80,000, new state figures show.
The average teacher salary in 2018 was $80,680, up 2 percent from 2017, according to the data. Staffing declined slightly, falling by about 1,700, or 0.6 percent, from 2017 to 2018.
Among other findings: The average superintendent salary in 2018, excluding part-timers, was roughly $199,700, up 3 percent from 2017. That figure reflects base pay and does not include the stipends and bonuses incorporated into many school chiefs’ contracts.
The data also show that teacher pay continues to vary widely by district. Twenty school districts, mostly in the Bay Area, paid their teachers, on average, more than $100,000 in 2018. Another 17 districts, mostly in rural areas, paid their teachers an average salary that fell below $50,000 annually. The disparities in pay reflect, at least in part, the wide variations in housing expenses and community affluence in different regions of California.
Note: Roughly 22 percent of districts -- most of them very small -- did not report 2018 teacher pay data to the state. Districts that reported salaries educate about 99 percent of students in California.
