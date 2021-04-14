Merced County promoted to red tier COVID status by state, says supervisors chairman

Merced County officials say they received good news from the state on Wednesday, as they were given permission to move into the red tier for reopening the economy.

The county was the last in the state to move from the purple tier to red, which much of the central San Joaquin Valley is already in. Purple tier is the most restrictive COVID tier under the state rules.

The state gave the county permission on Wednesday after health officials last week asked for a second look at the COVID-19 infections being tallied, according to county Supervisor Daron McDaniel and Merced County spokesman Mike North.

A backlog on tests from two weeks ago caused an inaccurate swelling of the numbers in Merced County, according to Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, director of public health.

Merced County Board of Supervisors Chairman Daron McDaniel posted on Facebook about Merced County being added to red tier. Screenshot.