COVID-19 reopening levels: When a move to orange could come for Fresno-area counties

All six counties in the central San Joaquin Valley maintained their places Tuesday in the state’s tier-based system for reopening from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Fresno, Kings and Madera counties all remained in red Tier 2 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The red tier represents “substantial” risk for transmitting the novel coronavirus from person to person within a county, and is the second-most restrictive level of the blueprint program.

Tulare and Mariposa counties stayed in orange Tier 3, denoting “moderate” risk of viral spread.

Merced County on Tuesday became the only one of California’s 58 counties to remain stuck in purple Tier 1, the most restricted level of the state’s blueprint. Tier 1 represents “widespread” transmission of COVID-19 within the county.

The tier assignments are based on two key measures: the number of new cases that arise each day over the course of a week and calculated as a rate per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of residents tested over the course of a week whose results come back positive for COVID-19. Tuesday’s tier assignments were based on cases and tests for the week ending April 3.

Fresno, Kings and Madera counties are in their second week in red Tier 2, in which restaurants can be open for indoor dining at up to 25% of their capacity, and movie theaters, zoos and museums can also reopen indoors at up to 25% capacity. Fitness clubs and gyms can be open indoors at up to 10% capacity, and retailers can operate at up to 50% capacity.

Kings and Madera counties, however, already meet or beat the requirements for advancement into orange Tier 3, which would allow for even more expansion and reopening of business sectors. If neither county experiences a significant uptick in new cases or testing positivity, each is poised to move from red to orange when the next tier assignments are announced by the state on April 20, taking effect on April 21.