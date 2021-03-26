Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine side effects, schools, COVID variants & more

A health worker receives a dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. AP

More than 30 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, March 26, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 546,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 125 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 2.7 million reported deaths.

More than 47 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 25 — about 14% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between March 19 to March 25.

Is your COVID-19 vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects?

Side effects such as fatigue, headache and muscle aches after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are normal and should be expected, but they are not guaranteed. While some people are delighted to have a pain-free vaccination experience, others may worry their lack of reaction is a sign the shot isn’t working.

But don’t worry if you miss out on the joy that is cold sweats and achy bones, experts say. No immune system is like the other, so some people may not experience side effects at all, even though their bodies are working just as hard.

3 feet social distancing recommended in K-12 schools with masks

The CDC now says K-12 students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings only if everyone, including staff, is wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread, citing new scientific evidence.

Initial guidance released in February recommended a distance of at least six feet between students.

Now, data from real-life classroom settings across the nation shows risk of coronavirus transmission in school settings where other mitigation measures are in place is low, suggesting that physical distancing of at least 3 feet in classrooms can be safely adopted as Americans continue to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pfizer is testing a pill that could be the first oral COVID-19 treatment

The same company behind America’s first coronavirus vaccine is now working on what could be the nation’s first oral treatment against COVID-19 if clinical trials prove the antiviral is safe and effective.

Use of the pill won’t require that people with COVID-19 are hospitalized or in critical care. Instead, it could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, said biopharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Do COVID-19 vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants?

As millions of Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 each day, scientists are on a vigorous hunt to tackle several moving targets — at least five coronavirus variants of concern in the U.S. — that may be able to evade the shots’ defenses.

Early evidence shows some of the variants can sidestep protection from the currently available COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by reducing the effectiveness of the antibodies gained from vaccination.

However, preliminary data reveals that current vaccines are still able to prevent coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths, even though overall protection against symptomatic COVID-19 is lowered.

Do kids need COVID-19 vaccines for school to return to normal?

Mounting evidence suggests coronavirus transmission in school settings is low, as well as the likelihood a school-aged kid will become severely ill from COVID-19. But when will schools return to at least some sense of normalcy? And is it possible even if children aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19?

According to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, fall may be the best estimate for a normal school year — and no, vaccines aren’t needed, but vaccination among the nation’s youth would likely help speed the process.

People over 65 at much greater risk of coronavirus reinfection

A new analysis of millions of COVID-19 test results in Denmark found that natural protection against coronavirus reinfection lasts at least six months, with no evidence that it wanes within that time.

However, immunity is drastically lower for adults over 65, who were found to have only 47% protection against repeat infection compared to 80% for younger people.

The findings suggest that people who have already had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated, and they highlight the importance of protecting older adults with continued physical distancing and vaccine prioritization.

High blood sugar may worsen outcomes for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

A study of more than 700 COVID-19 patients admitted to a New York hospital found that people who have high blood sugar, with or without diabetes, face worse outcomes from the disease — including intensive care unit admission, need for mechanical ventilation, kidney injury and death — than those with normal blood sugar levels.

While past papers have identified high blood sugar, medically known as hyperglycemia — which affects people with diabetes — as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the researchers of the new study say theirs is among the first to include a predominantly Black population, which has dealt with higher infection and death rates, as well as employment and housing disparities during the pandemic.

Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

Staples is making it a little easier for those who’ve been fully vaccinated to keep their COVID-19 vaccine cards safe and sound. The office supply retailer will laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free through May 1 at stores nationwide.

Laminations are limited to one per customer and aren’t eligible on Instacart orders. Cards should only be laminated after the cardholder has been fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated? You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day of 2021

If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, Krispy Kreme has a treat just for you: free doughnuts.

Starting Monday, anyone who’s received a COVID-19 vaccine can get a free glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme stores. All you have to do is show your COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme location.

Those who’ve only had one dose of a two-dose vaccine are still eligible for the free treat.

