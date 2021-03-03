Coronavirus update: CDC expected to release new guidance for fully vaccinated

Just 7.4% of the California population has been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, an issue to this point of supply and a sometimes confusing system to sign up to receive a shot.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly is finalizing health and safety guidance allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to gather in small groups with other people who have also been vaccinated without wearing face masks.

The guidance, first reported by Politico, also could include a recommendation that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks when in public and practice social distancing as well as updated travel guidelines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden Administration’s chief medical officer, said that while the CDC guidelines were still being finalized, fully vaccinated individuals could gather safely within the home.

“I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next-door neighbor who you know are doubly vaccinated,” Fauci said at a news conference. “Small gatherings in the home of people, I think you can clearly feel that the risk – the relative risk is so low that you would not have to wear a mask, that you could have a good social gathering within the home.”

The CDC currently recommendations individuals do not gather with people who do not live with you to decrease your chances of getting and spreading the coronavirus. Steps to make small gatherings safer include wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

The latest updates from the Central Valley

Fresno County reported 129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with a total of 95,677 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths, the total holding at 1,451, and the number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals fell by seven to 198. There were 39 in intensive care units.

The 198 hospitalized in the county marks its lowest total since Nov. 20 when the number was 190. The number of hospitalizations peaked during the winter surge with 659 on Jan. 5, according to the CDPH.

The county on Tuesday also remained in the most restrictive Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, though the data continued to improve. Fresno County for a second week in a row has a test positivity rate that would allow a move into the Red Tier, though the number of new cases per 100,000 residents remains high. It has dropped to 14.0 from 41.4 on Feb. 2, but that still is double the daily average of 7.0 cases per 100,000 residents that a county must be under to move into the less restrictive Red Tier.

There were seven counties in the state on Tuesday that did move from to the Red Tier from the Purple Tier including San Luis Obispo County.

Elsewhere in the central San Joaquin Valley:

Kings County

9 new cases; 22,091 total

0 new deaths; 220 total

Madera County

23 new cases; 15,452 total

0 new deaths; 214 total

Mariposa County

0 new cases; 395 total

0 new deaths; 7 total

Merced County

48 new cases; 29,195 total

5 new deaths’ 405 total

Tulare County

73 new cases; 48,086 total

5 new deaths; 766 total

In California there were 2,533 new coronavirus cases confirmed through testing on Tuesday, the total now up to 3,481,611. The number of deaths increased by 303 to 52,497.

The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates in the state are 2.3% and 2.6%.

Vaccine allocation up again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released allocations for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for the week of March 8, and California will see another slight increase.

The state will receive 479,700 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 380,300 first- and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, a total of 860,000. The increase will be 5% — the allocation for first doses of the two vaccines going out this week to county health departments and hospital systems was about 819,000.

There was no update for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

FDA issues warning letter over fraudulent COVID-19 claims

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued a warning letter on Tuesday to Ageless Global, LLC, for selling unapproved products with fraudulent claims on COVID-19.

The products it sells include Immunoral, Immune Plus, MD Immune Support Spray and MD CVK-365 Mouth Spray, and it represents they can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19.

The FDA requested Ageless Global, LLC cease sale of any unapproved and unauthorized products for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.