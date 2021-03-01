Coronavirus update: Fresno County moves closer to red tier as deaths continue to rise

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Fresno County grew by more than three dozen over the past week, even as other coronavirus statistics continued to move in a positive direction.

The county reported 76 coronavirus deaths since Feb 21. That includes 21, reported on Friday.

In all, there were 306 death reported in February, representing 21.2% of the total 1,443 deaths in Fresno County since the pandemic began.

At the same time, the county’s daily new case count and overall positivity rate (how many tests come back positive for the virus) continue to fall.

The county added 191 new cases on Sunday and now has a total case count of 95,393. It is currently averaging 184 new cases per day, or more than 16 case per 100,000 residents. That’s down from more than 22 last week, but still above the threshold needed for the threat of the virus to be considered substantial.

The county’s positivity rate already meets that threshold.

The state has now reported 3,475,562 coronavirus cases and 51,979 deaths.

A total of 8,772,886 vaccines have been administered, including 182,960 in Fresno County.

Other counties around the Valley

Kings County has now reported 22,082 total cases, including 7,204 cases from the state’s correctional facilities in Avenal and Corcoran. No new deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll remains at 220 — 17 of those state prison inmates

Madera County had no update for the weekend. The county now has 15,467 positive cases and 209 deaths, according to state data.

Mariposa County reported no new cases on Monday. It has seen 395 positive cases to date and seven deaths.

Merced County reported 56 new cases in its latest update Friday. It now counts 28,971 positive cases and 397 deaths.

Tulare County posted 85 new cases Friday, its latest update. The total case county is now 47,869. A total of 758 have died of related illness.