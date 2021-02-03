Fresno County averaged 14 COVID deaths a day for the past week. Vaccine goals fall short

Fresno County’s infections rates have begun to slow though reported fatal cases continue to climb, which falls in line with state trends.

The county reported 13 new deaths on Wednesday, which brings the total to 1,198 since the pandemic began. The past seven days have averaged 14 deaths a day.

The same day saw 270 cases, bringing the total to 89,542. The daily increase was significantly lower than the seven-day average of 419.

There were 487 people hospitalized in the county on Wednesday from COVID-19. Fourteen beds remained available.

The state over the past two weeks has reported 7,591 coronavirus deaths for an average of 542 per day, shooting its all-time death toll to 41,330, the California Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

Statewide cases are declining from a 14-day average of more than 37,000 on Jan. 20 down to about 19,500 a dozen days later. The rate of diagnostic tests returning positive during that stretch has fallen from 11% to 7.4%.

Concern among health officials remains high. California’s vaccine rollout has been slow, and the threat of genetic variants that spread more easily or diminish vaccines’ effectiveness continues to loom.

Vaccine goal likely too far to reach

Fresno County health officials say they aren’t getting enough COVID-19 vaccines to reach their goal of 600,000 vaccinated residents by August, delaying when the bulk of the community can return to normal life.

The state will be recalculating the number of vaccines coming into Fresno County out of the overall available, according to Joe Prado, community health division manager for the health department.

The number — about 2.26% of the state vaccine inventory that comes to Fresno County — will fall to about 2.09% starting Feb. 16, because the state calculation will no longer count frontline health care workers.

“The reality is the supply chain just isn’t there,” Prado said.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County reported 13 new deaths and 143 new cases on Wednesday. The totals there: 619 deaths and 45,541 cases.

Merced County tallied two new fatal cases, which brings the total to 359 since the pandemic began. The 113 new cases reported pushed the total to 26,914.

Kings County added 42 new cases — now a total of 10,894. No new deaths changed the total of 177.

Madera County did not report any new deaths but added 14 cases, which brings the totals to 184 and 14,509, respectively.

Mariposa County tallied two new cases but no new deaths. The count has seen 373 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since March.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.