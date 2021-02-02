Coronavirus update: Number of Fresno County deaths down, but 7-day average continues to rise

The California Department of Public Health reported 211 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, ending the deadliest month in a pandemic that has claimed more than 40,000 lives in the state and 440,000 nationwide.

The 211 deaths were the fewest reported since Jan. 18, when there were 146 deaths in California attributed to the coronavirus. But with the seven-day average higher than the 14-day average, that could be just a one-day anomaly. It was on Jan. 18 – in the 12 days preceding it there were an average of 508.3 COVID-19 deaths and in the 12 days following it there were an average of 579.8.

The total number of coronavirus deaths reported by the CDPH on Monday was 40,908, including nearly 15,000 in January. In Fresno County, there were 36 new deaths reported in a Monday afternoon update by county public health officials, bringing the total to 1,173.

California has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the nation behind New York with its 43,805, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The CSSE is listing the number of COVID-19 deaths in California at 41,402, more than the CDPH.

But New York saw its peak number of deaths in early April — California had its highest number of deaths on Jan. 21 with 764 and the seven-day average (541) is up from the 14-day average (523).

New York reported 141 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, and 151, 140 and 138 over the three previous days. California had the reported 211 deaths on Monday and 481, 638, 617 over the three previous days.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the state, however, continues to fall.

Around the state, and Central San Joaquin valley

There were 15,358 new cases reported on Monday, well below the seven-day (17,507) and 14-day averages (20,395).

There were 14,443 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 3,857 in intensive care units. The numbers on Jan. 26, seven days earlier, were 17,236 and 4,315.

Across the Central San Joaquin Valley, there most recent new cases updates as reported by the CDPH:

Fresno County

376 new cases; 88,852 total

7-day average 435; 14-day 487

Kings County

104 new cases; 20,709 total

7-day average 103; 14-day 109

Madera County

53 new cases; 14,496

7-day average 71; 14-day 83

Mariposa County

0 new cases; 344 total

7-day average 3; 14-day 2

Merced County

140 new cases; 26,674 total

7-day average 168; 14-day 173

Tulare County

237 new cases; 44,440 total

7-day average 205; 14-day 245

Nationwide, the U.S. has 26,321,125 confirmed coronavirus cases and 443,355 deaths, according to an early morning update from from the CSSE.

There is concern among public health officials regarding three coronavirus variants that are spreading across the country, one from the United Kingdom, one from South Africa and one from Brazil.

Questions over equitable distribution of vaccine

As the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to rise across the county, Biden administration officials on Monday expressed frustration over inadequate data on how many persons of color have received COVID-19 vaccines, which is not released by many states including California.

“We cannot ensure an equitable vaccination program without data to guide us,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity task force. “I’m worried about how behind we are. We must address these insufficient data points as an urgent priority.”

Based on more than 12 million vaccinations nationwide through Jan. 19, a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that Blacks and Latinos had received vaccines at significantly smaller rates than their coronavirus cases and deaths.

In California, which is moving toward a vaccination eligibility plan based on age, Latinos account for 46% of the coronavirus deaths, Whites 32%, Asians 12% and Blacks 6%, according to the CDPH.

The number of doses of coronavirus vaccines administered has increased significantly across the state in the past two weeks, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, but it still lags behind most states in the West.

There have been more than 3.5 million shots administered, though only 62.2% of the doses that have been delivered have been used. Only Idaho, at 56.1%, has a lower percentage. In California 7.2% of the population has received at least one shot, and just 1.5% have been fully vaccinated.