New cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County top 500 again, as total rapidly approaches 90,000

Fresno County added 535 additional COVID-19 cases in its latest update Saturday, as total infections since the pandemic’s March 2020 onset grew to nearly 90,000.

It was the second straight daily rise of more than 500 cases, after dipping to about 200 two days earlier, and brought the county’s total to 87,936.

There were 502 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day, and eight intensive care unit beds available throughout the county, according to state data. Fresno County’s 14-day average positivity rate is 14%.

The confirmed death toll in the county remains at 1,137.

California health officials said there are 3,224,374 confirmed cases statewide, while continuing to caution that “numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.”

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.9% and the 14-day rate 7.8%.

A total of 3,266,914 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been provided statewide.

Vaccines shortage in Merced

The Merced County Department of Public Health announced Saturday that it will pause vaccination clinics next week for those looking to begin the necessary regimen.

Second doses will be available to complete vaccinations for those who already received their first shot.

“Merced County continues to receive the second worst per capita vaccine allocation in the state,” officials wrote.

County health officials said they are not expecting to have enough vaccine doses for additional clinics at this time and added as soon as county health officials are able to confirm enough vaccine allocation to host additional clinics, further announcements will be made.

Those who would like to receive a vaccination are encouraged to sign up at www.vaccinatemercedcounty.com in order to be notified of future availability and appointment options.

Around the Valley

Saturday’s coronavirus updates from counties in the central San Joaquin Valley included:

Fresno County: 535 new cases, 87,936 to date; 0 additional deaths, 1,137 to date.

Kings County: 140 new cases, 20,668 to date; no additional deaths, 169 to date. The county’s totals include 7,113 cases in state prison facilities in Avenal and Corcoran, a daily increase of 16.

Madera County: 76 new cases, 14,377 to date; no additional deaths, 175 to date.

Mariposa County: Five new cases, 367 to date; no additional deaths, five to date.

Merced County: No update Saturday, 26,230 to date; 350 deaths to date.

Tulare County: No update Saturday, 44,518 to date; 588 deaths to date.