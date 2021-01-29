COVID statistics portend a brighter February. But risks lurk as region reopens, doctor warns

Fresno County’s top medical official says he believes February could represent a turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, as new case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19 edged lower as January ends.

But, interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra cautioned, it’s too soon for people to let down their guard against the virus that has sickened thousands and claimed more than 1,100 lives in the county since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed almost 11 months ago.

“There’s obviously still a lot of sick people in the (intensive-care units), there’s obviously a lot of worried families all over the Central Valley who have relatives that are either at risk or generally sick in our hospitals,” Vohra told reporters Friday in a Fresno County Department of Public Health briefing. “But beyond that, the number of new cases is certainly going in the right direction.”

“We hope that translates into a good trajectory for the number of hospitalizations and ICU numbers that we’ll see here in Fresno County” in February, he added.

On Friday, the state Department of Public Health reported that 515 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed through testing in Fresno County. And state data shows that as of Thursday, hospitals throughout the county were treating 500 people who were sick enough to be hospitalized for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. That’s the smallest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on any single day since mid-December.

Vohra noted that the state earlier this week considered the coronavirus situation in Fresno County and across the broader San Joaquin Valley to be improved enough to lift a regional stay-at-home order that restricted businesses, restaurants, travel and gatherings with a goal of reducing COVID-19 transmission and easing the burden on hospitals created by new cases.

With the regional order lifted, Fresno County resumes its place in purple Tier 1 of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, in which restaurants can once again offer outdoor dining in addition to take-out and delivery orders for customers. Other businesses can do some operations outside, and retailers can expand how many people are in their stores at any given time.

“But at the same time, with the stay-at-home order lifted … what we don’t want is another surge happening because people are getting reckless in terms of their behavior,” Vohra said.

The Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, Feb. 7, is a concern for the doctor because the event tends to be the focus of viewing parties that attract gatherings of families and friends.

“I am concerned, but I also have faith that people will listen to the science and really pay attention to all of the lessons that we’ve learned,” Vohra said. “We have learned so much that unsafe gatherings cause real human misery. They really do postpone all the things we really want to do,” including reopening schools, businesses and restaurants and return to “normal” pre-pandemic activities.

“The bottom line is, there’s still a lot of dangers out there,” he added. “Asymptomatic carriers – they look like your friends and neighbors and relatives, and that’s because they are.”

He encouraged people to be creative in their Super Bowl viewing, including virtual parties. And he reiterated the call for people to continue to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing when in public, and to wash hands and practice other good hygiene, to limit the opportunities for the virus to spread.

Around the Valley

Friday’s coronavirus updates from counties in the central San Joaquin Valley included:

Fresno County: 515 new cases, 87,401 to date; 15 additional deaths that were reported late Thursday, 1,137 to date.

Kings County: 136 new cases, 20,528 to date; no additional deaths, 169 to date. Nearly 7,100 of the cases in Kings County, and 17 deaths, have been among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: 85 new cases, 14,250 to date; no additional deaths, 175 to date.

Mariposa County: Four new cases, 362 to date; no additional deaths, five to date.

Merced County: 192 new cases, 26,230 to date; one additional death, 350 to date.

Tulare County: 261 new cases, 44,518 to date; 15 additional deaths, 588 to date.

Since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in early March 2020, more than 193,000 Valley residents have tested positive for the virus at some point. Of those, 2,424 people have died.