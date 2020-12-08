47-year-old candidate dies of COVID days before runoff election in Texas, family says

Lillian E. Blancas, was a candidate for Judge, El Paso Municipal Court No. 4. Screen grab from the Law Firm of Lillian Blancas webiste.

Lillian Blancas, an attorney in the running for a municipal judgeship, has passed away, The El Paso Bar Association announced Monday. According to multiple news outlets, Blancas died after a battle with COVID-19.

Blancas, 47, was in the middle of a runoff election for the El Paso County Municipal Court 4 judicial seat against opponent Enrique Alonso Holguin, the election for which will take place on Saturday, according to El Paso Matters.

“My heart breaks for all those who loved her,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, a friend of Blancas, to the El Paso Times. “She was an amazing human being, a dedicated public servant, and a tireless advocate for her clients and our community. Her personality and laughter filled up every room she entered and she was the most selfless friend I could have ever asked for. I will miss her so very much.”

Blancas’ opponent also issued a statement shortly following her death.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Lillian was an amazing lawyer, a colleague, but most importantly my friend. We lost an advocate for justice and compassion,” Holguin said, according to the Border Report. “My heart goes out to her entire family and friends during this difficult time.”

El Paso Matters reported that Blancas “became ill with COVID-19 in late October and was hospitalized a couple of weeks later,” said Heather Hall, an attorney who worked with Blancas at the public defender’s office.

Blancas expressed her passion for bringing legal experience and fairness to the seat in a questionnaire by the Times in October.

“I believe El Paso deserves a knowledgeable and experienced judiciary,” she said. “I have knowledge of the law, the courtroom and legal experience, and a well-rounded perspective to be a balanced, fair, and impartial judge.”

According to Blancas’ law firm website, she was a El Paso native who graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University School of Law in Lubbock. She worked as an assistant district attorney as well as a deputy public defender.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

If Blancas wins the seat posthumously, the City Council would appoint someone to fill the position, El Paso Matters said.