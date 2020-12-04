Coronavirus update: Fresno sees over 300 new cases in one day as shutdown order looms

Fresno County reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases over the past week, adding 320 cases Thursday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Those numbers don’t include what officials have anticipated will be a “surge on top of a surge” when Thanksgiving-related infections begin to crop up in the coming days.

The county’s new total has reached 39,324 cases, while the number of deaths remains at 488. Local officials will provide an update on the number of deaths Friday.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and at least six new deaths were reported Thursday across the six-county region that makes up the central San Joaquin Valley.

California announces regional stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With the number of hospital beds decreasing due to the uptick in new coronavirus cases, state officials on Thursday announced sweeping new restrictions that would subject millions of residents to stay at home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced large swaths of California, where hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed, will be subject to a new stay-at-home order that would most likely go into effect in the next few days in Fresno and surrounding areas.

Newsom on Thursday said four of the state’s five healthcare regions, which includes the central San Joaquin Valley, would likely be subject to the orders “within a day or two,” and by mid-December at the latest.

State officials will require each region to maintain a certain number of available ICU hospital beds to avoid falling under the order.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in California has increased by 86% in just two weeks, bringing many hospitals to the brink of overload. Newsom said the new order would apply in regions where available intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The five regions have been split into the Greater Sacramento area, which currently has 22% ICU capacity, the San Joaquin Valley, which has 19.7%, Northern California that stands at 18.6%, the Bay Area, with 25.4% and Southern California, which has 20.6%.

The order will prohibit nonessential gatherings and require people to stay at home for as long as possible, except for essential activities such as buying groceries and going to medical appointments. It also allows outdoor exercise, like hiking and outdoor religious ceremonies.

Personal grooming services would be forced to close, while retailers would be limited to 20% capacity for indoor operations, and restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery services, with no on-site dining.

If the Valley’s ICU capacity dips below the threshold, the 12 counties would be subject to even stricter coronavirus-prevention limitations than what they currently face under state guidelines. If the stay-at-home order is implemented, it will be in place for at least three weeks, or until the number of available hospital beds increase.

ICU beds available in California’s Central Valley

The Valley region includes Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, where hospitals have recorded a total of 657 lCU beds, according to data from the California Health & Human Services Agency. Mariposa County has no ICU beds available.

The region would need to maintain 15% or 99 beds out of the total 657 to stay above the threshold for the stay-at-home mandate.

Valleywide, there were a total of 141 ICU available beds as of Wednesday. Fresno County only had 10 out of 149 ICU beds available as of Wednesday.

Latest coronavirus case numbers in the United States

On Thursday, the U.S. reported an additional 216,548 new COVID-19 cases and 2,857 new deaths. Nearing the end of a brutal week, more than 14.2 million people as of Friday have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, while at least 276,300 have died, according to a New York Times database.

On average, there are now about 180,327 new people are infected with COVID-19 across the U.S. per day, an increase of 8% from two weeks ago.