Coronavirus updates: 20,000 cases set California record; ICU capacity at all-time low

California reported more extremely concerning data on coronavirus activity from the current surge on Wednesday, especially with regard to hospital space for the most critically ill patients.

The state health department said there were 2,006 patients in intensive care units with coronavirus and only 1,810 ICU beds remaining available. That patient load ties for the second-highest of the entire pandemic, and the state’s intensive care capacity is now officially at its lowest point ever during the health crisis.

California health officials also on Wednesday reported 20,759 new lab-confirmed cases, crushing the previous single-day record of 18,350 while coming from a much smaller pool of diagnostic tests. The sky-high case total emerged from a batch of just 138,000 tests, which works out to an alarming positivity rate of 15%.

The addition boosted California’s two-week rolling average to 6.9% of tests returning positive, up from 6.5% just one day earlier.

Topping it all off, the state reported 113 new deaths, the most in a day since Oct. 21.

New COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are both at all-time highs in California’s capital region as well. As winter arrives, the level of concern has never been higher.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said her staff’s contact tracers are already seeing a link between new infections and people who took part in Thanksgiving gatherings among family and friends.

Due to COVID-19’s typical incubation period of more than one week, this could mean some of the cases returning positive soonest after the holiday could involve a higher probability of those infected residents exposing loved ones to the virus rather than contracting it from Thanksgiving observances.

The spike could also be emerging early from those who gathered with family or others several days in advance of the holiday. The Friday through Sunday before Thanksgiving saw the most U.S. air travelers in any weekend since the start of the pandemic, federal data show.

Kasirye said the county isn’t considering its own stricter stay-at-home orders, such as those recently imposed in places like Los Angeles or Santa Clara counties, but that it will support more restrictive action if Gov. Gavin Newsom’s health office orders it.

She called the potential move toward a fuller stay-at-home order, which Newsom on Monday hinted could come any day in response to exploding virus numbers, a “really tough decision.”

“A part of the concern is that in a few weeks we are going to be at the Christmas break, another holiday that brings families together,” she told The Bee this week. “We’re wanting to get ahead of that, so that it doesn’t compound the surge that we are experiencing right now.”

The county added 1,115 new infections Tuesday, a single-day record that broke the high mark of 957 reported one week earlier. Its latest tally of 363 virus-positive patients in hospital beds as of Wednesday also continues to expand on a record high, and is approaching 100 more patients than the peak of the summer surge.

“It is concerning whether the hospitals will be able to keep up,” Kasirye said. “They are doing a good job in creating additional space, but the other concern is the (limited hospital) workforce.”

She added that as case growth becomes more rampant in the region, it isn’t just linked to a few different settings such as family gatherings or congregate care facilities.

“It is everywhere as far as I can see.”

Hospitals under stress, ICUs filling in Northern California

Hospitals are facing sharply increasing burdens throughout the greater Sacramento area.

All of the six-county Sacramento region has hit a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, the state’s data dashboard for COVID-19 activity in hospitals shows.

Placer County, which has the second-most hospital space after Sacramento, reported Tuesday on its local health dashboard having 128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That’s more than 17% of the licensed hospital beds at the county’s three hospitals. Of those patients, 17 are in intensive care, the most ever for Placer.

Adventist-Rideout, the Yuba-Sutter region’s only general acute care hospital, had 45 positive patients as of Wednesday’s state data update, which is even higher at 20% of its bed total. Eight of those patients were in intensive care, leaving only one available ICU bed.

For residents of the rural bi-county region, which has two of the highest test positivity rates in the entire state, the nearest alternatives for treatment are in Butte, Placer and Sacramento counties. Like the Sacramento region, Butte County hit a new high in hospitalizations for the pandemic on Monday, at 46 patients.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in the six-county region had just over 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and a little over 100 ICU beds remaining available, the dashboard showed.

Newsom on Monday said that based on his health department’s modeling and projections, the greater capital region could exhaust ICU space by about Christmas. Eleven surge sites are set up across California to handle overflow patients if health care systems are overwhelmed as state officials predict they will be.

One of those sites is in Sacramento.

Sleep Train Arena in Natomas, the former home of the NBA’s Kings, was transformed into what is effectively a field hospital in April. The facility has laid dormant, with 244 beds in “warm” standby mode since mid-June.

Statewide, there are now more than 8,500 coronavirus patients in hospital beds. The state has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 patients in ICUs for the first time since late July, and is now just 50 shy from its all-time record in that mark.

California’s brutal November by the numbers

November was indisputably California’s worst month of the coronavirus pandemic by all critical metrics except deaths, which are a lagging indicator and started to increase in the second half of the month.

The rolling two-week average of daily new cases erupted from 4,275 on Nov. 1 to more than 14,000 by Dec. 1, an incredible 231% increase, according to California Department of Public Health data.

While testing averages also increased over the course of the month, the rate of those returning positive boomed from 3.2% to 6.9% as a 14-day average, indicating true spread of the virus is still climbing very rapidly. In the past week, test positivity is up to 7.3%. In the summer surge, it peaked at 7.6%.

Like infections, the state’s concurrent hospitalized total also more than tripled, going from about 2,500 to 8,517 in one month. The ICU total for COVID-19 started November at 708 and started December at 2,006, a 183% leap.

Even deaths, while still well below summer’s peak of a two-week daily average topping 140, are starting to creep back up. On Nov. 11 the rolling two-week average for COVID-19 deaths dipped to 41, the lowest point since early April. Since then, the average has jumped back up to 69 a day, the highest mark in nearly two months. The fatality increase has corresponded to the hospitalization spike on about a two-week delay, as has been typical throughout the global health crisis.

To date, at least 19,324 Californians have died of COVID-19 among 1.25 million who have tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to CDPH.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Infection total near 60,000

The six-county Sacramento area has combined for at least 772 deaths and more than 59,000 total confirmed infections during the health crisis.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in those six counties were treating a reported 572 COVID-19 patients, including at least 112 in intensive care.

Sacramento County has recorded 39,367 lab-positive coronavirus cases and 591 resident deaths from the virus.

Health officials reported 1,115 new cases Tuesday, blowing past the previous single-day record of 957 set Nov. 24. Wednesday added a comparatively low 368 infections.

The county now estimates more than 8,600 lab-confirmed cases — more than one-fifth of the all-time total — are currently active.

Hospitalizations continue to surge and have blown past the summer record of 281 concurrent patients. By Wednesday, the countywide total reached 363, including 77 in ICUs, according to state data. Only 64 ICU beds remain available, a decrease by 14 compared to Tuesday.

At least 63 Sacramento County residents have died from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, health officials said Wednesday. The month has surpassed October’s death toll.

Yolo County has reported 4,930 total lab-confirmed cases during the pandemic, adding 37 on Tuesday. The county set a single-day record last week, on Nov. 25, with 114.

At least 77 Yolo residents have died of COVID-19 to date, including one fatality reported Monday. Forty-nine of those deaths have been linked to skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, most of them in Woodland.

Recent outbreaks at Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab in Woodland and Riverbend Nursing Center in West Sacramento have resulted in at least two deaths and one death, respectively, according to the county’s health office.

Yolo as of Wednesday had 20 hospitalized virus patients including nine in ICUs.

Placer County has reported 6,664 cases, reporting 42 new cases Tuesday. That followed 268 cases reported Monday, for a period including the weekend, following 130 for Thanksgiving and Friday, for an average of 80 daily cases in that five-day span.

The countywide death toll has increased to 71, with two new fatalities added in Monday’s update and another added Tuesday.

Placer’s spike in hospitalized cases continues to break records on essentially a daily basis, hitting triple-digits for the first time early last week. The county on Tuesday evening reported having 128 patients in hospital beds with confirmed coronavirus, 116 of them (91%) in hospitals specifically “because of COVID.” The county says 17 were in ICUs, all of them being treated specifically for the disease.

State data, which varies slightly from the county’s own numbers, on Wednesday showed 130 hospitalized with 17 in ICUs.

El Dorado County is one of a few California counties with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. But new cases are coming at an accelerated pace and hospitalizations are rising fast as well.

County health officials added 35 new cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,546. El Dorado reported 231 new cases covering the weekend and Monday and 185 cases Friday for the two-day period including Thanksgiving.

El Dorado had 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, down one from the previous day, with one patient in an ICU, down from three total on Tuesday.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 3,637 people positive for the coronavirus and 19 deaths, including two fatalities Tuesday.

The county added 70 new cases Tuesday after a record-smashing 168 on Monday.

Yuba County has reported a total of 2,221 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. Yuba added 65 cases Tuesday and 70 on Monday.

Sutter and Yuba, sister counties that share a public health office and have just one general acute hospital between them, have seen their COVID-19 patient total skyrocket: from two patients on Nov. 7 to 48 by the end of November — 30 Sutter residents and 18 Yuba residents, the local health office says. Six in each group are in ICUs.

According to state data updated Wednesday, Rideout in Marysville was treating an all-time high 45 coronavirus patients, including eight in ICUs. Just one staffed ICU bed remained available as of that time.

The Yuba-Sutter dashboard, last updated Tuesday, said 51 residents of those two counties were hospitalized, including 11 in intensive care, though not all of those were necessarily at Rideout.